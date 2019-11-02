Home

Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Caroline Jean Slee


1943 - 2019
Caroline Jean Slee Obituary
Caroline Jean Slee

Caroline Jean Slee, age 75, life-long resident of Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday morning, October 31, 2019. She was born December 16, 1943 in Liberty Center to the late Glen and Bernice (Kessler) Moore and was a 1961 graduate of Liberty Center High School.

Caroline worked 18 years as a store clerk at the Swanton Pharmacy, retiring in 2006. She was a member of the Rebecca Lodge and enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles. Caroline was a frequent visitor of the Swanton Public Library. She looked forward to her weekly swims at the Ann Grady Center and enjoyed lunch afterwards with her sister and friends. Her favorite color was red!

Caroline is survived by her husband, John Slee; daughter, Lori Slee; son, John Slee (Tami); grandson, Patrick Slee; sisters, Cynthia (Hal) Lambert and Christine (Kent) Weigel; sister-in-law, Nina Merillat; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Bernice and infant brother, Charles Edward Moore.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 4th from 3 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton (419.826.2631). Funeral services celebrating her life will be held Tuesday, November 5th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Colton-Heath Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Center-Washington Twp. Fire & Rescue or Swanton Public Library.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Nov. 2, 2019
