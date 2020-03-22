|
Caroline Pilliod Fraser
October 13, 1929 - March 16, 2020
Caroline Pilliod Fraser, 90, of Naples, Florida, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Born to Lawrence and Juanita Pilliod of Swanton, Ohio, Caroline was raised in Swanton and spent most of her summers enjoying life at Devil's Lake, Michigan. Caroline graduated from The University of Toledo and was a Tri Delta sorority member. Upon graduating from college, she married the love of her life, Donald Fraser, and they lived in the Washington D.C. area, raising two children. Eventually, they moved to Sylvania, Ohio, so her husband could practice law as a partner with his father. When Caroline wasn't being a homemaker, she participated in many charitable activities, was a part time model, had been involved in many political campaigns, also a member of numerous garden and women's bridge clubs (not to mention that minimal bridge play occurred). During her Golden years Caroline lived in Perrysburg, Ohio and Fort Meyers, Florida. She was the epitome of honesty, kindness, and always ready to offer encouragement, support and love.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Marguerite Megg Slattery; three siblings, Pegg, Jack, and Lou Pilliod. Surviving is her son, Donald Fraser, Jr. (Colorado Springs, CO); grandchildren, Erin Slattery (Pittsburg, PA) and Michael Fraser (Johnstown, CO); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Pegg Walbridge; sisters-in-law, Rosalie and Ana Elena Pilliod; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wants to express special thanks to Avow Hospice, North Collier Hospital and Bentley Care Center staff for all their care and kindness. The family suggests donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. Francis de Sales High School, or the .
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020