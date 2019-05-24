Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Caroll Ann (Pirolli) Cheatham


1953 - 2019
Caroll Ann (Pirolli) Cheatham Obituary
Caroll Ann (Pirolli) Cheatham

Caroll Ann (Pirolli) Cheatham, 66, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born January 2, 1953. Caroll was a graduate of Waite High School and a homemaker. She was a member of VFW Auxiliary #4906. Caroll enjoyed playing cards with the family, spending time with her grandchildren, playing bingo and taking trips to the casino.

Caroll is survived by Allen, her loving husband of 46 years; children, David, Sharon (Kim) and Karen (Denise); grandchildren, Jordyn and Brandon; brother, Marty (Toni) Pirolli, sister-in-laws, Connie Cheatham, Cindy (Mike) Johnson and Lucy (Bill) Mata; brother-in-law, Rusty Cheatham; 8 nieces; 3 nephews; many great nieces and nephews; cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Dorothy (Swanson) Pirolli; sister Rosemary Hornyak. The family would like to extend a thank you to Wound Care Nurses, Chemo Nurses and Hospice of Northwest Ohio, and also to her favorite nurse, Stephanie.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. where the VFW Auxiliary service will be at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Burial will follow at N. Oregon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on May 24, 2019
