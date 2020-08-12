1/1
Carolyn A. Reed
1947 - 2020
Miss Carolyn A. Reed

Carolyn Ann Reed, age 72, unexpectedly passed away after a brief illness, August 4, 2020, at UTMCO. Carolyn was born September 18, 1947, in Toledo, OH, to Virley Sr. and Sarah (Lloyd) Reed. She attended Toledo Public Schools, graduating from Robert S. Rogers High School in 1965. Carolyn was a devoted daughter, sister and aunt to 19 nieces and nephews. Her family will forever miss her smile, laughter and kindhearted spirit. She was preceded in death by both parents and brothers, William, Charles and James Reed.

She is survived by brother, Virley W. (Gail) Reed of Ypsilanti, MI; sister, Debra Davis of Toledo and aunts, Bernice Alexander and Dora Skinner of University Park, IL.

Visitation will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. August 14, 2020 with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Bishop Duane C. Tisdale, Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
1 entry
August 11, 2020
I love the way she laughed♥♥♥♥
Machelle Alexander
Family
