Carolyn Ann "Carol" McNeely
Carolyn A. "Carol" McNeely, age 80, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Vibrant Life in Temperance, with her family by her side. She was born on January 20, 1939 to Clarence and Geraldine Michalak in Toledo, Ohio. Carol devoted her life to her family and her children, they were her pride and joy and she enjoyed raising them and spending time with the precious grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory, Sandy (Mark) Beavers, David (Tammy) McNeely, Thomas McNeely and William McNeely; many precious grandchildren & great-grandchildren and sister, Elaine Patton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter "Mac" McNeely; daughter, Terri Lynn McNeely and granddaughter, Alexis McNeely.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019