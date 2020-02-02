|
Carolyn Ann (Sage) Novak
Passed on January 24, 2020, after heart surgery. Carolyn was 80. She was born January 27, 1939, the only child of Gertrude and Rene Clair Sage.
She always said being an only child was a very lonely life and someday wanted a large family of her own.
She married the love of her life, Lawrence (Larry) Novak on May 21, 1960 and of that union they had three children. Lawrence John, Christine Louise and William Claire. Those children gave them 9 grandchildren and to this date, 14 great-grandchildren. A large family indeed.
There are no services scheduled, and burial will be at a later date in Genoa, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020