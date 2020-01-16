|
|
Carolyn "Lyn" Ann Ziegelhofer
Carolyn "Lyn" Ann Ziegelhofer, age 58, of Toledo, passed away January 11, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Lyn was born April 23, 1961, in Chicago, IL, to Gilbert and Mary Alice (Reiter) Latz. Lyn attended Bethel Assembly Of God and was a member of the Eastern Community Branch YMCA. Lyn enjoyed spending time outdoors in the sun, working in her garden and entertaining friends in her backyard. She loved her grandchildren and was a wonderful grandma.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Owens; son, Daniel (Sarah) Ziegelhofer; step daughters, Tasha and Kristen; siblings, Karen (Randy) Dixon, Jeffrey Latz, Michael (Lisa) Latz; grandchildren, Abagail, James, Bella, Jacob, Jaydon, Jaxon, Savannah, Saelor, Peyton, Callahan and Jovial.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Ziegelhofer and sister-in-law, Bonnie Latz.
The family will receive guests Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 1:00 pm. at the funeral home followed by interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.
The family would like to especially thank Jen Lydon for her loving care and support.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Community Branch YMCA in Lyn's memory.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020