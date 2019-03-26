Carolyn Chatos



Carolyn Chatos, 77, of Perrysburg, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born in Ottawa, Putnam County, Ohio to Lawrence E. and Wilhelma (Brinkman) Unterbrink on May 14, 1941. She married the love of her life, Fred C. Chatos, on May 29, 1967 in Toledo. Carolyn worked for many years as a Clerk for Mr. Leatherman and for the Perrysburg Courts. She also worked for the Perrysburg Messenger, as a typesetter, and a clerk at the Elections Office in Palm Beach, FL. Carolyn and her husband were active members of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Perrysburg and she loved singing in the choir.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Fred; Children Cynthia Chatos, Juliet Chatos, Lawrence (Nancy) Chatos, Tina Louise (Ray) Degarmo, Becky (Doug) McFarland; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren.



Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 13101 Five Points Road, Perrysburg, with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in Carolyn's name may be made to the church. Online condolences to the family may be made at:



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019