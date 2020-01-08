Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Elizabeth Collins


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Elizabeth Collins Obituary
Carolyn Elizabeth Collins

Carolyn Collins, 71, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on January 5, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1948 in Waverly, Ohio to Wayne and Mildred Lightle. Carolyn worked many years for Haas Jordan. Her family was her pride and joy. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Mark (Claudia) Collins, Samuel Collins and Melisa (Vince) Ramos; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, John (Becky), Tim, Linda (Larry), Donna and Berta. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy and sisters, Barbara, Ramona and Naomi.

Visitation will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -