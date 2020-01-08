|
Carolyn Elizabeth Collins
Carolyn Collins, 71, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on January 5, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1948 in Waverly, Ohio to Wayne and Mildred Lightle. Carolyn worked many years for Haas Jordan. Her family was her pride and joy. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Mark (Claudia) Collins, Samuel Collins and Melisa (Vince) Ramos; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, John (Becky), Tim, Linda (Larry), Donna and Berta. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy and sisters, Barbara, Ramona and Naomi.
Visitation will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020