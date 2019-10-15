|
Carolyn Fay Scharer
Carolyn Fay Scharer, 89, was born on March 11, 1930 and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Charles Hospital. Carolyn resided with her husband, Jim, in Oregon, Ohio for the past 53 years. She was born in Toledo, Ohio at the home of her parents, father, Grover Hanely, and mother, Wilhelmina Emch. She was preceded in death by her bothers, Merlin (June) Hanely and Dale (Jane) Hanely.
She married her high school sweetheart, Jim Scharer, on March 30, 1951, when Jim hired out on the New York Central railroad, after dating the previous 6 years; thus spending 74 years together. She graduated from Waite High School in 1948, where she was named best female athlete her senior year. She attended the then Davis Business College in June of 1948 and graduated in July of 1949. She immediately began working there as Ruth Davis' personal secretary. She went on to teach there and work full time for over 50 years, retiring as Executive Vice President. She then worked part-time until February of 2013, for a total of 64 years. As a teenager she worked at the Red Cross making bandages during WWII. Later, she worked for the East Toledo YMCA with her husband, Jim, as membership chair people and on the Board of Directors. Carolyn was a pillar of faith to all that had the pleasure of knowing her. She sent text messages of scripture and encouragement every morning to the family from her cell phone. She was a member of Salem EUB and Mainstreet Churches her entire adult life, and taught Sunday school for over 70 years. Carolyn was a member of Zonta International for over 25 years. She was a leader on the Key 73 Lay Witness Missions and she regularly attended her Waite Alumni luncheon group. Carolyn was an avid sports fan, particularly Michigan football where she had season tickets for over 50 years. She attended her last game in 2010 against Notre Dame and she climbed up to row 96, the top row of the stadium, at 80 years old. She also enjoyed reading, collecting baseball cards, following her husband, sons', and grandkid's sporting events, spending time with her grandkids, and creating Bible quizzes every night at 8:00pm sharp.
She left behind her loving husband, Jim Scharer; sons, Jimmy (Jeannie), Dave (Karen); nephews, Ron (Laura) Scharer, John (Pat) Scharer, Clem Wernert; nieces, Marlene (Cecil) Evans, Lana Lee (Dick) Scott; grandchildren, Andrea (Kyle) Chapman, Bri (Michael) Waddell, Erick (Shana) Scharer, Meghan, Jennifer, Angie (Dan) Blair, Tommy (Becca) Nehring; great-grandchildren, Grant, Garrett, Brendon, Braylon, Kensington, Julian and Kayley.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio on Wednesday, October 16, from 2-8 p.m. The family will also greet friends at Mainstreet Church, 5465 Moline Martin Rd., Walbridge Ohio, 43465 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Troy Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Carolyn's name can be made to Mainstreet Church. Carolyn's last morning text came on Thursday morning, two days before she passed and it read, "without faith nothing is possible and with it nothing is impossible."
