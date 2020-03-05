|
Carolyn Gallatin
Carolyn Gallatin, 58, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away on March 3, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones following a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born on October 31, 1961, in Florence, South Carolina, to Charles and Evelyn Lattin, and moved to Milton, West Virginia, at the age of two. During her childhood, she cherished time with her grandparents helping out at their campground, gardening, and learning important life lessons. She made many friends in her early years, and maintained contact with a group of special friends throughout her lifetime. She had a love of horses and later owned a horse named Gifted's Ace (a.k.a. Dum Dum) who she showed in numerous competitions.
She graduated from Milton High School in 1979, and continued her education at Marshall University where she received a B.B.A in Accounting in 1982.
During her time in college, she met her future husband Brett on a blind date on a Friday the 13th, and they later were married on February 12, 1983. They began their life together in southern Ohio, and relocated to the Toledo area in 1987.
She moved on to earn an M.B.A in Finance from the University of Toledo in 1992, and later became a Certified Government Financial Manager. She began her professional career as a Cost Accountant, then taught college courses part time while raising her two daughters, Brittney and Christine. When her daughters reached school age, she continued her career at Lucas County T.A.S.C., and most recently was an Associate Director for the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas Co. Carolyn developed a strong advocacy for those in need and supported many causes to this end.
Carolyn was an active member of Divinity Lutheran Church in Oregon, OH. She taught Sunday School and served in various roles on church council.
Carolyn was happiest spending time traveling with family. There was nothing more enjoyable to her than a long walk on the beach or a good book in a beach chair. Highlights of her travels included 11 trips to the Outer Banks in North Carolina, visiting Hawaii for her 50th birthday, touring Alaska, and several trips out west with a focus on National Parks. She loved attending concerts, most notably Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, and Elton John. She enjoyed watching professional football, and grew up a Cincinnati Reds baseball fan and attended some of their games. She was an avid cook/baker, and enjoyed sharing recipes with others. When time permitted, she would often curl up with a good book at home.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Evelyn (Collins) Lattin, and Charles's second wife, Marianne (Graves) Lattin. She is survived by her husband, Brett Gallatin; brother, Steve (Frances) Lattin; daughters, Brittney (Adam) Liggett, Christine Gallatin and her fiancé Justin Mills, and grandsons, Travis and Austin Liggett.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, OH, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, beginning at 2 p.m. followed by a service at 4 p.m.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Serving Northwest Ohio or .
Published in The Blade on Mar. 5, 2020