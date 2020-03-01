Home

POWERED BY

Carolyn Gran (McKenzie) Niekranz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Gran (McKenzie) Niekranz Obituary
Carolyn (McKenzie) Gran Niekranz

Carolyn M. Niekranz, age 94, of Toledo, passed away peacefully February 12, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice after a brief illness. Carolyn had a very full working career not retiring until the age of 72. She was an extremely outgoing person who enjoyed her many clubs and friends but her family was truly the "Love of her Life".

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ted Gran and Irving Niekranz; eldest daughter, Candace (Gran) Hider; sister, Marge Barkan; and brother, Robert McKenzie.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Susan (Timothy) Thornton; son, Mark (Tamara) Niekranz; stepdaughter, Debra (Niekranz) Bradford; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, and many additional family members and friends.

The family would like to extend thanks to Carolyn's special friend and companion Leonard Schultz for the many years of good times traveling and dancing and caregiving in later years.

Services will be private.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -