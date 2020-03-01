|
|
Carolyn (McKenzie) Gran Niekranz
Carolyn M. Niekranz, age 94, of Toledo, passed away peacefully February 12, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice after a brief illness. Carolyn had a very full working career not retiring until the age of 72. She was an extremely outgoing person who enjoyed her many clubs and friends but her family was truly the "Love of her Life".
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ted Gran and Irving Niekranz; eldest daughter, Candace (Gran) Hider; sister, Marge Barkan; and brother, Robert McKenzie.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Susan (Timothy) Thornton; son, Mark (Tamara) Niekranz; stepdaughter, Debra (Niekranz) Bradford; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, and many additional family members and friends.
The family would like to extend thanks to Carolyn's special friend and companion Leonard Schultz for the many years of good times traveling and dancing and caregiving in later years.
Services will be private.
