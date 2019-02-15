|
|
Carolyn Headlee 1942-2019
Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother
Carolyn Kay (Culwell) Headlee passed away on February 12, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1942, to parents John and Lena Culwell.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, four children, and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Patricia.
Friends and Family may call on Saturday, February 16th, at 3:00 pm followed by the memorial service at 4:00 pm. Service will be held at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065. To send an online condolence please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 15, 2019