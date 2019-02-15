Home

Rutherford Funeral Home
2383 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43202
614-299-1153
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME
450 W. Olentangy Street
Powell, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME
450 W. Olentangy Street
Powell, OH
Carolyn Headlee Obituary
Carolyn Headlee 1942-2019

Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother

Carolyn Kay (Culwell) Headlee passed away on February 12, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1942, to parents John and Lena Culwell.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, four children, and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Patricia.

Friends and Family may call on Saturday, February 16th, at 3:00 pm followed by the memorial service at 4:00 pm. Service will be held at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065. To send an online condolence please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 15, 2019
