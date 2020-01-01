|
Carolyn I. Berg
Carolyn Irene Berg, age 83 of Holland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Born Carolyn I. Cody, she was raised in Toledo and was a 1954 graduate of Macomber Whitney High School. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Ernest Berg, and they shared 56 years together. They raised 4 loving children and she was truly the heart of their family. Her top priority was always the care and well-being of her children and later her grand and great grand-children. Affectionately known as "Grammie", she was the ultimate counselor, cook, and caregiver. She cherished her time with and for others, especially family and friends.
Some of Carolyn's most valued friendships stemmed from her working relationships developed at Ohio Bell, DeVilbiss and Lion Store/Dillard's. These friendships endured well beyond retirement with scheduled get togethers including card games at the Elks/Eagles, Towne Club meetings, multiple volunteer activities, and dinners at Loma Linda's.
With great style, she was fun, compassionate, and tenacious. She taught all who knew her that the true joy in life was to laugh and to love. This will be her legacy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Berg; her parents, Joseph and Irene Cody and brother, David Cody. She is survived by her children, Susan Burkett, Amy (Troy) Anderson, Leslie (Scott) Bernhardt and Matthew (Amy) Berg, as well as 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway, Maumee, OH 43537, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday January 3, 2020. A Rosary will be said in church starting at 9:00 a.m. and family will be receiving friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to mass in the church. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's name to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Maumee. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020