Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
104 W. Broadway
Maumee, OH
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
104 W. Broadway
Maumee, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
104 W. Broadway
Maumee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Berg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn I. Berg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn I. Berg Obituary
Carolyn I. Berg

Carolyn Irene Berg, age 83 of Holland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Born Carolyn I. Cody, she was raised in Toledo and was a 1954 graduate of Macomber Whitney High School. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Ernest Berg, and they shared 56 years together. They raised 4 loving children and she was truly the heart of their family. Her top priority was always the care and well-being of her children and later her grand and great grand-children. Affectionately known as "Grammie", she was the ultimate counselor, cook, and caregiver. She cherished her time with and for others, especially family and friends.

Some of Carolyn's most valued friendships stemmed from her working relationships developed at Ohio Bell, DeVilbiss and Lion Store/Dillard's. These friendships endured well beyond retirement with scheduled get togethers including card games at the Elks/Eagles, Towne Club meetings, multiple volunteer activities, and dinners at Loma Linda's.

With great style, she was fun, compassionate, and tenacious. She taught all who knew her that the true joy in life was to laugh and to love. This will be her legacy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Berg; her parents, Joseph and Irene Cody and brother, David Cody. She is survived by her children, Susan Burkett, Amy (Troy) Anderson, Leslie (Scott) Bernhardt and Matthew (Amy) Berg, as well as 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway, Maumee, OH 43537, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday January 3, 2020. A Rosary will be said in church starting at 9:00 a.m. and family will be receiving friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to mass in the church. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's name to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Maumee. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -