Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Bensch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. (Timpe) Bensch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn J. (Timpe) Bensch Obituary
Carolyn J. (Timpe) Bensch

Carolyn J. (Timpe) Bensch, age 80, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to parents Ruth (Glenn) and Dorsey Timpe. She worked at K-Mart in customer service for 27and half years retiring in 1998. Carolyn enjoyed playing Bingo, Bunco, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles and a good crossword puzzle; in her younger years she enjoyed bowling. Carolyn loved to watch baseball and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. She was married to William Carl Bensch in 1959 they shared 38 years of marriage until his death in 1997. She was a loving mother to her kids and loved all her family, friends and the Lord.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Sandra J. (Greg) Keller, Daniel W. (Sandra K.) and Christopher Allen (Cynthia) Bensch, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, sisters Barbara Dargartz, Sharon (Marvin) Blausey and Linda (Jeff) Baker. She was preceded in death by great-grandchild, Oliver Lusk, sister Joan Corron, brother Glenn Timpe, 1 sister-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-9:00 P.M. where funeral services will be held Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. The family suggests contributions to the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now