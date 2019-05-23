Carolyn J. (Timpe) Bensch



Carolyn J. (Timpe) Bensch, age 80, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to parents Ruth (Glenn) and Dorsey Timpe. She worked at K-Mart in customer service for 27and half years retiring in 1998. Carolyn enjoyed playing Bingo, Bunco, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles and a good crossword puzzle; in her younger years she enjoyed bowling. Carolyn loved to watch baseball and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. She was married to William Carl Bensch in 1959 they shared 38 years of marriage until his death in 1997. She was a loving mother to her kids and loved all her family, friends and the Lord.



Carolyn is survived by her children, Sandra J. (Greg) Keller, Daniel W. (Sandra K.) and Christopher Allen (Cynthia) Bensch, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, sisters Barbara Dargartz, Sharon (Marvin) Blausey and Linda (Jeff) Baker. She was preceded in death by great-grandchild, Oliver Lusk, sister Joan Corron, brother Glenn Timpe, 1 sister-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law.



Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-9:00 P.M. where funeral services will be held Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. The family suggests contributions to the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences to



Published in The Blade on May 23, 2019