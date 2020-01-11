|
Carolyn Jane Davidson
Carolyn Jane Davidson, 90, passed away on January 9, 2020 after a brief illness. At the time of her death, she was a patient at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio facility on S. Detroit Avenue in Toledo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fray and Martha Garns Garrett; a brother who was her only sibling, Joseph G. Garrett; and her husband, Noel L. Davidson.
She and Noel were married in 1956 at Collingwood Presbyterian Church and together enjoyed 54 years of marriage before Noel passed away in 2010. For a number of years, she and Noel liked spending their free time at their cottage on Lake Ogemaw in Michigan. Known to many by her nickname, Janie, she was a life-long resident of Toledo. She was born on December 19, 1929 in Robinwood Hospital. Along with her brother and her husband, she was a proud graduate of Scott High School and was active for many years in planning class reunion events. She retired after a career spanning four decades in the payroll office of the City of Toledo Street Department. While working there, "Miss Carol" was beloved by many city employees over the years for helping them resolve issues with their pay.
While she and Noel had no children, they both played a special role in the lives of her nephews and niece and she is survived by two nephews, Major General, U.S. Army (Retired) Joseph G. Garrett III (wife Beth) of Asheville, NC and Jason S. Garrett (wife Susan) of Perrysburg and one niece, Judith Lynn Jones (husband Jeffrey) of Toledo.
The family wishes to thank the staffs at the Elizabeth Scott Community, St. Luke's Hospital, and the Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care and compassion shown to Janie during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name will be welcomed at Collingwood Presbyterian Church or at the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, with a private graveside chapel service on Monday, January 13th, at noon at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 11, 2020