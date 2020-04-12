|
Carolyn Jean Kurucz
Carolyn Jean Kurucz, age 74, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Orchard Villa. Carolyn was born to Louis and Marie (Sego) Kurucz on October 22, 1945, in Toledo, Ohio. Carolyn was a 1963 graduate of Waite High School and worked for many years for Huntington Insurance. A faithful member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Carolyn enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and bingo. Carolyn is survived by her sister, Lynda (Bill Pohlmeyer) and her brother, Robert (Lynn Matthews) of Cambridge, MA. She was preceded in death by her parents and best friend, John Szanto.
A private graveside service was held at St. Ignatius Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later time at St. Michael's Byzantine, when family and friends are able to once again gather. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael's Church.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020