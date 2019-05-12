|
|
Carolyn Jean McCallister
Carolyn Jean McCallister (nee Bowers), age 89. Cherished daughter of Dr. Donald E. and Opal Bowers. Loving and devoted wife for over 60 years of Richard McCallister (deceased). Beloved mother of Brooke Caplin (Dr. Stuart), Robin Donahey (Richard), Tracy Ranchoff (Dr. Richard), and Holly Miller (Terry). Dear grandmother of 11, and great grandmother of 11. Caring sister of Elizabeth Moree (Leland). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Full obit at aripepiandsons.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Huron Public Library, Fiscal Officer Joanne Kensick, 333 Williams St., Huron, OH 44839. Come celebrate the Life of Carolyn, 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio 43560, with inurnment to follow. Arrangements by the A.Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home, 18149 Bagley Rd., Middleburg Hts., OH 440-260-8800
Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019