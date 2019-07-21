Carolyn "Kay" June Rectenwald



Carolyn (Kay) Rectenwald died on July 17th, 2019 surrounded by her children, and being held by the caring hand of her husband, Jack. Kay was born on May 7, 1933, the eldest daughter of Hilas and Lavina Custer in Ohio City, Ohio. She attended the School of Nursing at Bethesda Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kay completed her nursing degree in Toledo, Ohio with a residency at St. Vincent's hospital. She went on to work in several different hospitals in the Toledo area, including St. Luke's Hospital, from where she retired after 20 successful years. Nursing, however, was not just a job for Kay, it was a passion.



Family meant everything to Kay. She met her husband John (Jack) Rectenwald when she moved to Toledo as a young nursing student. And, just recently, Kay and Jack were able to share a precious moment together in April when they toasted to 64 years of marriage. She loved and cared for her children and was simply an awesome mother. Some of her brightest moments, even up to the end, were to connect with her husband, children and her grand and great-grand children. Besides her love for family and nursing, Kay enjoyed playing golf and bridge with her many friends. She was a long-time member of Heatherdowns Country Club, where she was fortunate one year to win the Club Championship. Kay's effervescent and outgoing personality continued to the end of her life each day. She will be missed by all.



Kay is survived by her husband, and five children: Debra Ann Rectenwald (spouse Henry Braddock and two sons Alexander and Augustine Braddock), Diane Beth Gamble (spouse Larry Gamble and three children Christopher, Grant, and Taylor Gamble), Douglas (Michael) Rectenwald (spouse Flora Rectenwald) and five children Jason and Joshua Rectenwald, Dustin and Jacob Weisman, and Jacquelyn Weisman Stammen), David John Rectenwald (spouse Lisa Rectenwald and three children Maxwell, Madison, and Morgan Rectenwald) and Dennis Mark Rectenwald. Donna Marie died as an infant. Kay was also immensely proud of her seven great-grandchildren. Additionally, Kay is survived by her two sisters, Sharon Mays and Joyce Lindemeyer.



Friends will be received at Madison-Dardenne Walker Funeral Home at 501 Conant Street, Maumee Ohio, Wednesday July 24, from 4pm to 8pm; a small tribute to Kay will happen at 7:15pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 104 W. Broadway at 11am Thursday July 25th. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be considered for , 480 West Dussel Drive, Maumee Ohio 43537. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019