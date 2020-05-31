Carolyn M. Daso
Carolyn M. Daso, age 89, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Spring Meadows Extended Care. The daughter of Donald and Vera Jameson, she was born May 10, 1931 in Cleveland, OH. She was a graduate of Melvindale High School in MI. and attended Davis College. Carolyn married James Daso on June 8, 1953 in Toledo. She was an office manager for 20 years. She was a member of All Seasons Garden Club for over 25 years, a flower judge and enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Denise (David) Matthews, Jean Pierce, Jeffrey Daso, Tom Daso; sister, Evelyn Farkas; brother, John Wyne; grandchildren, Jessica Pierce, Jason (Angie) Pierce, Ben (Ashley Jones) Pierce, Emily (Aaron) Nieschwitz, Nathan (Holly) Matthews, Sara (Joseph) Okum, Rachel Daso, Peyton Daso, Seamus Daso; 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M Daso; son, James Michael Daso; granddaughter, Andrea Matthews; brothers, Donald & Roy Jameson; and step father, Omar Wyne who had a large part in raising Carolyn.
Friends may visit the family on Monday from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., (west of Corey Rd) where a service will be held Monday at 12:00 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter or Lutheran Social Services. Due to the current health crisis, those not able to attend may view the service via live stream. Please visit Carolyn's page on our website to view the service. Condolences may be shared with the family at
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Carolyn M. Daso, age 89, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Spring Meadows Extended Care. The daughter of Donald and Vera Jameson, she was born May 10, 1931 in Cleveland, OH. She was a graduate of Melvindale High School in MI. and attended Davis College. Carolyn married James Daso on June 8, 1953 in Toledo. She was an office manager for 20 years. She was a member of All Seasons Garden Club for over 25 years, a flower judge and enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Denise (David) Matthews, Jean Pierce, Jeffrey Daso, Tom Daso; sister, Evelyn Farkas; brother, John Wyne; grandchildren, Jessica Pierce, Jason (Angie) Pierce, Ben (Ashley Jones) Pierce, Emily (Aaron) Nieschwitz, Nathan (Holly) Matthews, Sara (Joseph) Okum, Rachel Daso, Peyton Daso, Seamus Daso; 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M Daso; son, James Michael Daso; granddaughter, Andrea Matthews; brothers, Donald & Roy Jameson; and step father, Omar Wyne who had a large part in raising Carolyn.
Friends may visit the family on Monday from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., (west of Corey Rd) where a service will be held Monday at 12:00 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter or Lutheran Social Services. Due to the current health crisis, those not able to attend may view the service via live stream. Please visit Carolyn's page on our website to view the service. Condolences may be shared with the family at
walkerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.