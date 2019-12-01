|
Carolyn M. Dunlap
Carolyn M. Dunlap, age 89, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away peacefully at The Lakes of Sylvania on Monday, November 25, 2019. Carolyn was born on August 4, 1930, in Lakewood, Ohio to Edmund and Edna Matthews.
Carolyn is a graduate of Waite High School, where she was very involved in school activities and at her church, St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Carolyn graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in Elementary Education. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and was inducted into Kappa Delta Pi (Education Honor Society). She returned to UT to receive her Master's Degree in Education.
Carolyn taught Kindergarten and 1st grade at Whitehouse Elementary School for 23 years. Carolyn kept track of the local students and sent a personal note as they graduated from high school.
After retirement, Carolyn and Glenn moved their residence to their second home on Lake Nettie near the town of Millersburg, Michigan. They loved to welcome friends and family "up north". Many family vacations were spent there.
Carolyn remained as active throughout her retirement years as she was in her earlier years, particularly at their new church, Trinity Lutheran, in Ocqueoc, Michigan. They made many friends during their years there. Carolyn and Glenn also loved to travel, visiting Germany, England, France, Hawaii and Alaska.
Once they returned to the Toledo area, Carolyn became active at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, in Sylvania. She enjoyed lunches with the JOY club and quilting sessions.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Lakes of Sylvania for the care and support they provided to Carolyn over the last couple months of her life.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Debra, John (Karen) and Thomas; grandchildren, Michelle, Steven (Lauren), Ashley, Jacqueline (Matthew), Kendra (Keith), and Michael; great-grandchildren, Taye, Piper, Ashyr and Brynn. Carolyn is survived by her sister, Ruth Heider, and sister-in-law, Aleta Bruggeman; and numerous nieces and nephews and many good friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Dunlap and son-in-law Patrick Delvaux.
The family will receive friends at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH on Monday, December 2, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 7800 Erie St., Sylvania, OH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or . Online condolences to
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019