Carolyn M. Keffer Kohler
Carolyn M. Keffer Kohler, 82, of Findlay and formerly of Toledo and New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 in the Heritage at Findlay.
Born in Canton, she was the daughter of the late Raymond D. and Rosa L. (Rinchen) Tschantz and a graduate of Timken High School at Canton. Carolyn had retired from the American Frame Company and was a member of the philanthropic group PEO and the Gideons. Carolyn was a current member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Toledo and had formerly attended the First Church of the Nazarene at New Philadelphia. A gifted pianist and organist, Carolyn used her talents to serve in the music worship of each church she attended. Most recently she served as a pianist for the Church of the Nazarene at Mount Blanchard.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her late first husband, Richard B. Keffer; and her second husband, Douglas Kohler. Surviving are her daughters, Barbara C. (James) Williams of Mount Blanchard and Laurel J. (Matthew) Kerr of Dayton; a granddaughter, Lila Kerr of Monrovia, Liberia; two grandsons, Benjamin (Hannah) Williams of Durham, NC and Andrew Kerr (fiancé Brittany Foster) of Atlanta, GA; and two brothers, Grayden Tschantz of Louisville and Dwight (Diane) Tschantz of Canton; and a sister-in-law, Pat Tschantz along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, a brother, Gerald Tschantz, and a sister-in-law, Nancy Tschantz are also deceased.
Due to Covid concerns, a private family service will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia, with her son-in-law, Pastor Jim Williams, officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. A live stream of Carolyn's funeral service will be available to everyone on the funeral home's Facebook page on Friday, November 6, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to either Toledo Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 4930 Flanders Road, Toledo, Ohio, 43623; Mount Blanchard Church of the Nazarene, 308 South Main Street, Mount Blanchard, Ohio, 45867 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC, 20090-7251.
Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Carolyn by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.