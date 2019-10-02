|
Carolyn M. (Nee Hamilton) Mahnen
Carolyn M. Mahnen (Nee Hamilton) age 85 passed away September 27, 2019 with her family by her side at her home in Strongsville, OH. Carolyn was raised in Toledo and attended both Waite and Whitney High Schools. She was married to the late John Mahnen for 50 years.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Larry, Carol (Dean) Murnan and Mark (Joanie) as well as 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a brother, Harold (Carol) Hamilton and many loving nieces and nephews.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019