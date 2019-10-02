Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
18149 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
440-260-8800
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
18149 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Mahnen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn M. (Hamilton) Mahnen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn M. (Hamilton) Mahnen Obituary
Carolyn M. (Nee Hamilton) Mahnen

Carolyn M. Mahnen (Nee Hamilton) age 85 passed away September 27, 2019 with her family by her side at her home in Strongsville, OH. Carolyn was raised in Toledo and attended both Waite and Whitney High Schools. She was married to the late John Mahnen for 50 years.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Larry, Carol (Dean) Murnan and Mark (Joanie) as well as 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a brother, Harold (Carol) Hamilton and many loving nieces and nephews.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now