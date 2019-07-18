Carolyn Marie Strezinski



Carolyn Marie Strezinski, loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend entered into eternal life Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019, in her home surrounded by family. She was born on February 26, 1944, in Metamora, Ohio to Francis and Alice (Herr) Mack. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1962 and acquired a job at West Central Medical Group shortly after. She married Ronald Strezinski in 1964.



Carolyn worked as a medical office manager and was a respected member of the medical field for over 55 years. She enjoyed playing the piano, dancing, gardening, traveling, golf, fishing, was an accomplished bowler and president of her bowling league, and most of all, loved having fun and laughing with family and friends.



Carolyn is greatly missed by her loving husband, Ronald; their children, Jeanette (Dan) Frasher, John (Ha) Strezinski, Mike (Amy) Strezinski; grandchildren, Jacob, Ava, Cassie, Camie, Christian, Dat, Tien, and David. She is also survived by her siblings, Betty (Norbert) Miller, Bill (Kathy) Mack, Larry (Alice) Mack, Linda (Ralph) Keefe, Joyce (Stan) Karpinski, Fred (Pam) Mack and Janet Battle; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Bob Strezinski, Donnie (Ikio) Strezinski, Janis (Rollie) Warner, Patti (Dick) Schmitz, David (Pam) Strezinski, Charlie (Janet) Strezinski and Diana Mack; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Don and Ken Mack; sister and brother-in-laws, Marcia Nitsch, Marleen and Butch Dziengelewski, Cookie and Richard McIntire; mother and father-in-law, Martha and Frank Strezinski.



Family and friends may visit Friday, July 19th from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption will begin at 12:00 (noon) on Saturday, July 20th with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. A burial ceremony will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery and luncheon will be served in the Parish Life Center.



Online expressions of sympathy may be made at:



weigelfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019