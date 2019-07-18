Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Strezinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Marie Strezinski


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Marie Strezinski Obituary
Carolyn Marie Strezinski

Carolyn Marie Strezinski, loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend entered into eternal life Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019, in her home surrounded by family. She was born on February 26, 1944, in Metamora, Ohio to Francis and Alice (Herr) Mack. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1962 and acquired a job at West Central Medical Group shortly after. She married Ronald Strezinski in 1964.

Carolyn worked as a medical office manager and was a respected member of the medical field for over 55 years. She enjoyed playing the piano, dancing, gardening, traveling, golf, fishing, was an accomplished bowler and president of her bowling league, and most of all, loved having fun and laughing with family and friends.

Carolyn is greatly missed by her loving husband, Ronald; their children, Jeanette (Dan) Frasher, John (Ha) Strezinski, Mike (Amy) Strezinski; grandchildren, Jacob, Ava, Cassie, Camie, Christian, Dat, Tien, and David. She is also survived by her siblings, Betty (Norbert) Miller, Bill (Kathy) Mack, Larry (Alice) Mack, Linda (Ralph) Keefe, Joyce (Stan) Karpinski, Fred (Pam) Mack and Janet Battle; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Bob Strezinski, Donnie (Ikio) Strezinski, Janis (Rollie) Warner, Patti (Dick) Schmitz, David (Pam) Strezinski, Charlie (Janet) Strezinski and Diana Mack; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Don and Ken Mack; sister and brother-in-laws, Marcia Nitsch, Marleen and Butch Dziengelewski, Cookie and Richard McIntire; mother and father-in-law, Martha and Frank Strezinski.

Family and friends may visit Friday, July 19th from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption will begin at 12:00 (noon) on Saturday, July 20th with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. A burial ceremony will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery and luncheon will be served in the Parish Life Center.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at:

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now