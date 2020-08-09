Carolyn (Buehrer) McBride



Carolyn Buehrer McBride was born on September 21, 1935, to Harry and Frieda Buehrer. She passed on August 2, 2020.



Carolyn was a strong and independent woman, who forged her own way in life. She earned a Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Michigan. As a Social Worker in Toledo she helped many alcoholics and drug addicts find recovery through the 12 step programs. She later moved to Maine where she managed both outpatient and residential treatment centers. Carolyn was a friend of Bill W. since 1966.



Carolyn found it hard to love or be loved, but through her journey she was able to form many special relationships which helped her to grow spiritually and find peace.



Carolyn is survived by her sisters, Virginia Kurschat and Margret Aton; brother, Dale Buehrer; her children, Anthony (Jan) Kirk, Timothy (Audrey) Kirk, Andrew (Tina) Kirk, Rebecca (Joe) Jeffries and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a private service at a later date.





