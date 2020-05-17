Carolyn Mosko
Carolyn (Chmielowicz) Mosko, 79, of Toledo, joined her husband, John, for eternal life on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Carolyn was born on June 6, 1940 to the late Henry and Florence (Kondalski) Chmielowicz in Toledo's Polish village. Growing up, Carolyn attended St. Hedwig's elementary school and graduated from Central Catholic in 1958. During her junior high school years, Carolyn met a handsome young boy, John Mosko, and their love and friendship led to them uniting in holy matrimony on October 24, 1959. Carolyn was a very compassionate woman who genuinely cared about others. She had no problem talking to strangers making them feel comfortable, either while working at 5/3 Bank or enjoying the company of others whilst wintering in Florida.
An expression of John and Carolyn's love is seen in their three children, Dave (Linda) Mosko, Lynn (Don) Blakeslee, and Susie (Andrew) Kozal. Carolyn loved her family more than anything and particularly enjoyed holidays and time together at their house on Loch Erin (Onsted), Michigan. Carolyn was a devoted Catholic, often saying the rosary during Mass whether it was at St. Catherine of Siena, Toledo, OH, St. Joseph Shrine, Onsted, MI, and lastly, St. John XXIII, Perrysburg, OH.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John; sisters-in-law, Deanna (Jim) Chmielowicz, and Betty (Joseph) Mosko; and brother-in-law, Stanley Mosko. Her brothers, John (Karen) Chmielowicz and Jim Chmielowicz; six grandchildren, Monica (Kevin) Ashcroft, Steven Mosko, Meghan and Chloe Kozal, Grant and Kennedy Blakeslee; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Everett Ashcroft, survive her. Carolyn is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Kit Mosko, Mary Jane (Ron) Czyznik; brother-in-law, Joseph Mosko; and numerous nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, and cousins.
Due to the current health restrictions, services for Carolyn will be held privately for her family. Those wishing to view her Funeral Mass via live stream may do so on Thursday, May 21, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. by visiting her obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com. A public celebration of Carolyn's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Central Catholic High School, Notre Dame Academy, St. Francis de Sales High School, or the Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio.
Carolyn (Chmielowicz) Mosko, 79, of Toledo, joined her husband, John, for eternal life on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Carolyn was born on June 6, 1940 to the late Henry and Florence (Kondalski) Chmielowicz in Toledo's Polish village. Growing up, Carolyn attended St. Hedwig's elementary school and graduated from Central Catholic in 1958. During her junior high school years, Carolyn met a handsome young boy, John Mosko, and their love and friendship led to them uniting in holy matrimony on October 24, 1959. Carolyn was a very compassionate woman who genuinely cared about others. She had no problem talking to strangers making them feel comfortable, either while working at 5/3 Bank or enjoying the company of others whilst wintering in Florida.
An expression of John and Carolyn's love is seen in their three children, Dave (Linda) Mosko, Lynn (Don) Blakeslee, and Susie (Andrew) Kozal. Carolyn loved her family more than anything and particularly enjoyed holidays and time together at their house on Loch Erin (Onsted), Michigan. Carolyn was a devoted Catholic, often saying the rosary during Mass whether it was at St. Catherine of Siena, Toledo, OH, St. Joseph Shrine, Onsted, MI, and lastly, St. John XXIII, Perrysburg, OH.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John; sisters-in-law, Deanna (Jim) Chmielowicz, and Betty (Joseph) Mosko; and brother-in-law, Stanley Mosko. Her brothers, John (Karen) Chmielowicz and Jim Chmielowicz; six grandchildren, Monica (Kevin) Ashcroft, Steven Mosko, Meghan and Chloe Kozal, Grant and Kennedy Blakeslee; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Everett Ashcroft, survive her. Carolyn is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Kit Mosko, Mary Jane (Ron) Czyznik; brother-in-law, Joseph Mosko; and numerous nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, and cousins.
Due to the current health restrictions, services for Carolyn will be held privately for her family. Those wishing to view her Funeral Mass via live stream may do so on Thursday, May 21, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. by visiting her obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com. A public celebration of Carolyn's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Central Catholic High School, Notre Dame Academy, St. Francis de Sales High School, or the Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.