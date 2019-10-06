|
Carolyn "Tutsawe" Oliver-Drayton
Carolyn Jerene Oliver-Drayton, 84, affectionately known as "Tutsawe" and "Lady W.W." , of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the home of her loving, devoted daughter. She enjoyed reaching many people around the world on her Citizens Band Radio (C.B.) under the handle "Lady W. W."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Teona and John Elijah Oliver; brothers, Melvin Reed, William "Billy Joe" Oliver, John Oliver, Julian Oliver.
She leaves behind her memories to cherish her 4 children, Michael B. Drayton, Tanyia R. (Candy) Drayton, Pamela Y. Drayton, LeRoyna Hardnett-Drayton; step-daughter, Karen Cargile- Drayton; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene Oliver Sr. (Jean Casey-Oliver); special niece, JoAnne V. Oliver-Davis; nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and kind friends.
Visitation will be 7-9 pm Monday, October 7, 2019, at the House of Day Funeral Service, 2550 Nebraska Ave. Family hour will be at 10:00 am with Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1401 Hoag Street. The Reverend Raymond G. Bishop Jr. Pastor and Officiant.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019