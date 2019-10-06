Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
1401 Hoag Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Oliver-Drayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Oliver-Drayton


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn "Tutsawe" Oliver-Drayton

Carolyn Jerene Oliver-Drayton, 84, affectionately known as "Tutsawe" and "Lady W.W." , of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the home of her loving, devoted daughter. She enjoyed reaching many people around the world on her Citizens Band Radio (C.B.) under the handle "Lady W. W."

She was preceded in death by her parents, Teona and John Elijah Oliver; brothers, Melvin Reed, William "Billy Joe" Oliver, John Oliver, Julian Oliver.

She leaves behind her memories to cherish her 4 children, Michael B. Drayton, Tanyia R. (Candy) Drayton, Pamela Y. Drayton, LeRoyna Hardnett-Drayton; step-daughter, Karen Cargile- Drayton; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene Oliver Sr. (Jean Casey-Oliver); special niece, JoAnne V. Oliver-Davis; nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and kind friends.

Visitation will be 7-9 pm Monday, October 7, 2019, at the House of Day Funeral Service, 2550 Nebraska Ave. Family hour will be at 10:00 am with Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1401 Hoag Street. The Reverend Raymond G. Bishop Jr. Pastor and Officiant.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now