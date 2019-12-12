|
Carolyn Patricia Franklin
Carolyn Patricia Franklin, 84, of Frederick, passed away at the Kline Hospice House on Sunday, December 8, 2019 after a long journey with Alzheimer's. Born on January 30, 1935 in Harrisburg, PA she spent her childhood years in Toledo, Ohio before moving to Rockville, Maryland in 1963. In 2001, Carolyn moved to Frederick to enjoy her retirement years.
Carolyn began her college education at Toledo University where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
Carolyn is survived by her children Dan Franklin (Medha), Mitch Franklin (Marie), Russ Franklin (Jenny) and Sandy Foster (Pat); nine grandchildren, Andy (Sam), Kate, Chris, Grant, Becca, Jonathan (Julie), Ryan (Aynslie), Bradley and Samantha along with several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased in death by her parents Waldo and Ruth Newman, brother Ken Newman and sisters Janet Lowe and Shirley McConville.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held on December 14 th from 1:00-2:00 followed by a memorial service from 2:00-3:00 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home in Frederick. www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 12, 2019