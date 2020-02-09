|
|
Carolyn Pietrzak
Carolyn Pietrzak, 81, of Perrysburg, passed away on February 7, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1938 to Eugene Hoge and Ella Mae Hall in Bellaire, OH. Carolyn retired from the Toledo Public Schools where she worked in food services. She was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church, their Altar and Rosary Society, she enjoyed bowling and she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald. Surviving are her children, Cheryl (Bill) Antoszewski, Ronald (Wendy) Pietrzak, Valerie (Shawn) St. Clair, Emily (Justin) Keller; grandchildren, Annie, Katie, Kyle, Joel, Jacob, Rachel, Nolan, Hope, Maxwell, Evan, and Grace; great grandchildren, Brady, Dylan, Ryder, Emerson and Elizabeth.
Family and friends may visit at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. on Wednesday from 2-8:00 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary at 4 p.m. by the Altar and Rosary Society. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 with prayers in the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. followed by Mass at Little Flower Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
The family prefers tributes be made to the Salvation Army.
Please send condolences to
www.sujkowskiairport.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020