Carolyn Schnaitter Willis died on May 28th at the age of 90. She valued education, human rights, and family. From her earliest days she was a writer and journalist, was socially and politically active, and was committed to the promotion of equal rights for women and minorities.



Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, George; and her daughter, Julia. She is survived by her son, Kelley; daughter, Georgia; brother, Spencer J. Schnaitter; and her granddaughters, Magnolia and Miranda Rosso.



A graduate of Colorado Women's College and the Indiana University School of Journalism, where she met her husband, Carolyn had a career in communications, journalism, political campaigns, and various professional and political organizations. She was a charter member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), along with her mother, and remained an active member until her death. She was President of the Greater Naples AAUW from 1994-1996. She was also a member of Sigma Kappa sorority.



Carolyn and George were charter members of the Collier County Democratic Party and were instrumental in its growth throughout the 90s and 2000s. Serving as past President of the Democratic Women's Club of Collier County and as a member of the Democratic Executive Committee were among Carolyn's other achievements.



Carolyn's professional career included writing for the local papers in Bloomington, IN and Oshkosh, WI, then, in Toledo, OH, directing public communications for the Washington Local School District, where she won a Women in Communications Crystal Award for her writing, as well as organizing and running local and state level political campaigns in Northwest Ohio. She became an advisor at Edison Community College in Naples, FL, and was also instrumental in the creation and facilitation of AAUW's annual STEM conference for 5th grade girls.



Carolyn was a loving woman who will be missed by her family, friends, and associates.





