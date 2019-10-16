|
(News story) Carolyn Scharer, a retired executive vice president of Davis College, who at her graduation from the school was hired as the president's secretary, died Saturday at Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. She was 89.
She had leukemia, an infection, and developed sepsis, her son Jimmy said.
She first taught Sunday school at age 13. A longtime member of Mainstreet Church near Walbridge, Mrs. Scharer taught Sunday school until a few months ago. She knew the Bible thoroughly yet often took a week to prepare the coming Sunday's lesson, her husband, Jim, said.
"She was very thorough. She studied so hard," her husband said.
She sent text messages most mornings to family, quoting Scripture or offering a message.
"She was 89 and operated an iPhone. That's the way she was," her son said. "If there was something, she was going to learn it."
In announcing her death on social media, Davis College called her, "Our Beloved Carolyn Scharer."
She retired in the late 1990s from her full-time post as executive vice president. She worked part time at the private school until 2013.
Mrs. Scharer started classes at what was then Davis Business College not long after her 1948 graduation from Waite High School.
"She had ambition to learn and to get the best education in the field she wanted to be in," her husband said.
In July, 1949, as she graduated, the school's president, Ruth Davis, hired her as her personal secretary. Miss Davis' grandfather in 1882 bought the college, which traces its start to 1858.
Miss Davis "saw in her personality, commitment, dedication, loyalty," Mrs. Scharer's husband said. "She had all the traits you'd ever want to have. She was like a daughter to Miss Davis."
According to Davis College's post on Facebook: "At one point in time, it was just she and Ruth Davis who ran the entire College. She was both a rock and a gentle soul. And she could tell a story like no other."
Mrs. Scharer also taught at Davis and served on the board of directors.
"She was happy at Davis College," her husband said.
She was born March 11, 1930, to Wilhelmina and Grover Hanely and grew up on Mason Street in East Toledo. In high school, she played basketball and softball, then club sports at Waite, and was honored for her athleticism.
The longtime Oregon resident played in the late 1960s in a women's softball league and was a girls softball coach for the Oregon recreation program.
She remained a sports fan. Her husband was a railroad worker, and so the couple early in their marriage traveled by train to see the Dodgers at Ebbets Field, the Giants at the Polo Grounds in New York, and the White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago.
The couple and their sons went on cross-country baseball excursions. When the Detroit Tigers played a doubleheader one Mother's Day, the family dinner was hot dogs at the ball park. She attended University of Michigan home football games for years. Her final climb to the top row of Michigan Stadium was at age 80.
"People thought it was Dad who made us such a sports-oriented family. It was Mom," said son Jimmy. Both sons, Jimmy and Dave, have been high school teachers and coaches.
She had been a member of what was Salem EUB Church in East Toledo, where she met her husband.
She had been a member of Zonta International, the service organization promoting the professional advancement of women.
Surviving are her husband, Jim Scharer, whom she married March 30, 1951; sons, Jimmy and Dave Scharer; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mainstreet Church in Wood County's Lake Township, where family will greet friends after 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to Mainstreet Church.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019