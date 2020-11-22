1/1
Carolyn Sue (Saunders) Yackee
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Sue (Saunders) Yackee

Carolyn Sue Yackee, age 86, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020 at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Ft. Wayne, IN. She was born in Wauseon on October 2, 1934 to the late Alva Saunders and Thelma (Forest) Saunders. Carolyn was a graduate of Wauseon High School. On February 28, 1954 she married Jarol "Jerry" Yackee and treasured their 66 years of loving marriage and friendship.

She was a devoted farmer's wife, taking meals to her husband and son in the fields and helping wherever she could. She worked 19 years in public service at the Fulton County Clerk of Courts Title Dept. Carolyn was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. With her love of music and singing, it brought her much joy to be a part of Trinity's bell choir and senior choir for many years. Some of her favorite hobbies included knitting, sewing and reading. She knitted baby blankets for all of her grandchildren and was very involved in 4-H sewing projects as a leader for nine years. She always had a book in her hands and her favorites were cozy mysteries and cookbooks. Her family was her life and family get togethers for any occasion were special to her. Her grandchildren will always treasure these memories of the big family gatherings and grandma's pumpkin pies.

Surviving is her husband, Jarol M. Yackee; children, Brenda (Dean) Babcock of Weston, OH, Lynne (Greg) Boyers of Wauseon, Jeanne Roe of Wauseon and Doug (Robin) Yackee of Wauseon; brother, Edwin (Rosalie) Saunders of Tennessee; grandchildren, Tristan Babcock, Calyn Babcock, Adam (Kristin) Boyers, Alyssa (Tim) Gifford, Amye (Frank) Keeling, Ashlyn Boyers, Jenelle (Eric) Stevens, Chris Yackee and Beth Yackee; along with 8 great grandchildren, Alyce and Sam Boyers, Adelynn, Eli and Micah Gifford, Abram and Emerson Stevens and Frankie Keeling with a sibling on the way. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Schroeder; and brother-in-law, Jim Schroeder.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private graveside service honoring Carolyn's life will be held at Wauseon Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon in her memory. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnes Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Dear Doug,Robin,Chris and Beth, We are sorry to hear of the passing of your mom, Doug .I thought her advise to you, Robin, at your bridal shower was so clever! "If nothing else... always wear a smile!" Jesus bless and keep all of you. Love, Susie and Stanley
Susie and Stanley Krukowski
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved