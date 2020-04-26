Miss Carolyn Thomas Carolyn (Tobias) Thomas, born June 18, 1937 in Jackson, MS to the late Herman Tobias, Sr. and Willie B. Tobias, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn and her husband, Sidney Thomas, Sr. made Toledo, Ohio their home in 1962. She will be affectionately remembered for her warmth and compassion to all. She is survived by her three beloved children, Derrick (Penny) Halcomb, Sr., Jacquelyn (John) Thomas-Miller and Sidney (Nell)Thomas, Jr.; six cherished grandchildren, Serenthia (Jonathan), Derrick, Jr. (Sukeena), Sidney, III, Imhotep, Osiris, Ramses, Jordan and Alexander. Carolyn was a proud great-grandmother to Olivia, Zenobia, and Derrick, III. She was the loving older sister to Larry (Nellie) Tobias; sister-friend to Shirley, Sandra, and Betty and was adored by a host of dearly loved extended family members and friends. Much gratitude to Ohio Living Hospice for unwavering attention to her comfort and care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Carolyn's name to St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Toledo, OH. A private service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial celebration of Carolyn's glorious life will be hosted at a later date. cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.