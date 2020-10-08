Carrie A. (Swincicki) MalkowskiCarrie A. (Swincicki) Malkowski, 37, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 12, 1983 in Toledo to Michael Swincicki and Janie Swincicki.Carrie graduated high school in 2001 from Notre Dame Academy. She worked in retail for many years but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Carrie was an avid reader and a talented writer especially the poems she wrote. Halloween was Carrie's favorite time of the year she loved to decorate for the season. Carrie was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and aunt. Although she is gone from this world we realize she has finally found peace and is now free from her pain. She will be greatly missed. Before Carrie passed she said she would come back as a butterfly, so be sure to keep an eye out for special butterflies.Surviving is her husband, Ryan Malkowski; daughters, Brianna and Alexis Malkowski; mother, Janie Swincicki; stepfather, Terry Hyatt; father, Michael Swincicki; sister, Michelle White; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jeff Malkowski; mother-in-law, Pam Malkowski; grandfather, "Papa BooBoo" and Charles Dilworth; grandmother, Jane Surgo; and special friend, Kimberly Smoot.The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out to them during this difficult time. Heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, especially her nurse Terri. Also her husband, Ryan, for taking such wonderful care of her until the end.The family will receive guests Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will be private for the family.Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Janie Swincicki.To leave a special message for Carrie's family, please visit: