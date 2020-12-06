Carrie A. Seeman



Carrie passed peacefully from this life on November 21, 2020 in Banner Hospice when her Heart of Gold stopped beating. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family during the last days of her life. Carrie was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1971, Moved to Jacksonville, FL in 2005 and resided in Phoenix, AZ in 2009 where she lived the remainder of her life.



She is preceded in death by her father, Paul "Butch" E. Seeman, Jr.; grandmothers, Joan R Brace, Shirley Seeman; grandfathers, William B. Parks, Paul E Seeman, Sr., and Patricia Haas (Aunt).



Carrie is survived by her mother, Peggy Fields; sisters, Tifany Wilson and Sasha Fields. Her loving dog Frankie she adopted in 2008. A host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



Carrie enjoyed cooking, music, had a passion for animals, loved to fish and relax at the beach. She will be greatly missed by all.



The family wishes to sincerely thank everyone for their support and love during these hard tmes. A Celebraton of Life service will be held at a later date when we can get family and friends together safely.





