Carroll Virginia (Traver) Kelly
Carroll Virginia (Traver) Kelly, 81, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg surrounded by her loving family. She was a graduate of Genoa High School and served as a receptionist for the City of Oregon, and Little Sisters of the Poor. She was a member of Jeanne Jugan Society and Carroll enjoyed family, reading, TV, and baking.
Carroll is survived by her sons, John (Margie), Bill (Wendy) and Michael (Marianne); 14 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Joe) Hanthorn, Mary Lynn (Don) Ziegelhofer and John (Pat) Traver. She was preceded in death by her husband, John and her parents, Meryle and Madeline (Kolecki) Traver.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church with the family to receive guests after 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 30, 2019