1/1
Carson Ray Ramey
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carson Ray Ramey

8/10/2020 - 11/20/2020

Carson Ray Ramey passed away on November 20, 2020, in his mother's arms. Carson lived most of his life at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital because he was born with hypoplastic right heart syndrome and pulmonary atresia. He was a strong boy and overcame many obstacles. He stole the hearts of many, including family, friends, nurses, and doctors, even though most family and friends didn't have a chance to meet him in person.

His parents will always remember his big sweet eyes, fuzzy blonde hair, and long eyelashes, as well as the way he would keep an eye on his nurses whenever they came into the room. He loved story time and would wiggle around to sound books. Whenever he slept, he would cross his little legs, and he always enjoyed snuggle time with his parents. Carson brought a lot of love into the world in his short time here.

Surviving is his loving parents, Josh and Jackie Ramey; grandparents, Christine Eisenhauer, Carl (Michelle) Eisenhauer, Tracy Stamper and Barry Stamper; aunts, Julie Eisenhauer, Jessica (Tony) Rodriguez, Ashly Stamper, Katelyn Stamper and cousin, Liam.

Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 PM (masks and social distancing will be required). Funeral services for Carson will be private. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfunerealhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Ann Arbor. The family would also like to send a special thank you to Carson's medical team at Mott Children's Hospital for their care and compassion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved