Carson Ray Ramey
8/10/2020 - 11/20/2020
Carson Ray Ramey passed away on November 20, 2020, in his mother's arms. Carson lived most of his life at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital because he was born with hypoplastic right heart syndrome and pulmonary atresia. He was a strong boy and overcame many obstacles. He stole the hearts of many, including family, friends, nurses, and doctors, even though most family and friends didn't have a chance to meet him in person.
His parents will always remember his big sweet eyes, fuzzy blonde hair, and long eyelashes, as well as the way he would keep an eye on his nurses whenever they came into the room. He loved story time and would wiggle around to sound books. Whenever he slept, he would cross his little legs, and he always enjoyed snuggle time with his parents. Carson brought a lot of love into the world in his short time here.
Surviving is his loving parents, Josh and Jackie Ramey; grandparents, Christine Eisenhauer, Carl (Michelle) Eisenhauer, Tracy Stamper and Barry Stamper; aunts, Julie Eisenhauer, Jessica (Tony) Rodriguez, Ashly Stamper, Katelyn Stamper and cousin, Liam.
Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 PM (masks and social distancing will be required). Funeral services for Carson will be private. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfunerealhomes.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Ann Arbor. The family would also like to send a special thank you to Carson's medical team at Mott Children's Hospital for their care and compassion.