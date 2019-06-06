Casimir Aloysius Rudnicki



Casimir Aloysius "Cas" Rudnicki, age 96, formerly of Northdale Dr., Toledo, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lakes of Monclova surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 24, 1922 in Toledo, OH to Casper and Rose (Holewinski) Rudnicki. Cas graduated from Libbey High School and worked for Willys Overland Motor Co, Schultz Die Casting, and as a delivery driver for the Wayne Lumber Co, retiring from there in 1984. A WWII US Army Veteran, he was a proud participant in the Flag City Honor Flight from Findlay, OH in 2014. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, and a charter parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. A talented woodworker, he enjoyed making furniture, picture frames, toys, and even jigsaw puzzles for family members and friends. Cas was a true homebody at heart – a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, family man and friend who will be dearly missed.



Cas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Angeline in 1980; wife, Helen in 2012; sister, Phyllis Creque; and brother, Richard Rudnicki; surviving are his daughters, MaryAnne (Mike) McCarthy and Paulette (Ken) Moszkowicz; grandchildren, Christopher (Brandi) McCarthy, Jennifer (Mario) Cabellero, Elizabeth (Tony) Mayer, Ashley (Adam Wood), and Jenna Moszkowicz (Miranda Strick); brother, Herbert Rudnicki; and sister, Barbara (Mick) Henson. Also surviving are step-children, Margaret Buckler, Diane (Terry) Stein, David (Lonnee) Jensen, Karen (Steve) Peake, Paul (Betty) Jensen, Rita (Jeff) Dartt, Steve (Sue) Jensen, and Lauri (David) Payne; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Sunday from 3-8 p.m. in Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with praying of the rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 10 a.m. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors in Calvary Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff at Legacy, Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of NWO for their wonderful care. Memorial tributes may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared with the family at



Published in The Blade from June 6 to June 9, 2019