Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Casimir Rosinski
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
4555 N. Haven Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
4555 N. Haven Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Casimir Joseph "Junior" "Dziadzia" Rosinski, Jr., age 77, of Toledo, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 12, 1942 in Toledo, OH to Casmer Joseph and Martha (Lawniczak) Rosinski, Sr. After graduating from high school, Cas began his lifetime career as a mechanic at Moore Ford, working there for 10 years, and went on to work for the City of Toledo's Municipal Garage, retiring from Fleet Operations at age 62 after over 30 years of service. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, and a 20+ year member and past Master of the Pyramid Lodge in Sylvania, OH. Cas enjoyed woodworking, cigars, blackberry brandy, trips "up North", going out to eat with his family, and spending time with his canine companion, "Max". A loving husband, father, "Dziadzia" and "Pra-Dziadzia", he will be dearly missed.

Cas was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara (Jakubowski) Rosinski on December 15, 2016, and his parents, Martha and Casmer Sr. Surviving are his children, Rebecca (Derek) Roberts and Jeffrey Rosinski; grandchildren, Brittany (Tony) Wilcox, Anthony (Bree) Roberts, Andrew Rosinski, and Amber Rosinski; step-grandchildren, Isaiah and Nicholas Baird; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Wilcox, Aiden Wilcox, Kaleb Wilcox, Cole Roberts, and Parker Roberts; and sisters, Patricia (Paul) Czyzewski and Rose Marie (Denny) Kennelly.

The Funeral Mass for Cas will be Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4555 N. Haven Rd., Toledo, preceded by visitation at the church from 9-10 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Memorial donations may be given to the Zenobia Shriners, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
