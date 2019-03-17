Casimir J. "Junior" "Dziadzia" Rosinski, Jr.



Casimir Joseph "Junior" "Dziadzia" Rosinski, Jr., age 77, of Toledo, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 12, 1942 in Toledo, OH to Casmer Joseph and Martha (Lawniczak) Rosinski, Sr. After graduating from high school, Cas began his lifetime career as a mechanic at Moore Ford, working there for 10 years, and went on to work for the City of Toledo's Municipal Garage, retiring from Fleet Operations at age 62 after over 30 years of service. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, and a 20+ year member and past Master of the Pyramid Lodge in Sylvania, OH. Cas enjoyed woodworking, cigars, blackberry brandy, trips "up North", going out to eat with his family, and spending time with his canine companion, "Max". A loving husband, father, "Dziadzia" and "Pra-Dziadzia", he will be dearly missed.



Cas was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara (Jakubowski) Rosinski on December 15, 2016, and his parents, Martha and Casmer Sr. Surviving are his children, Rebecca (Derek) Roberts and Jeffrey Rosinski; grandchildren, Brittany (Tony) Wilcox, Anthony (Bree) Roberts, Andrew Rosinski, and Amber Rosinski; step-grandchildren, Isaiah and Nicholas Baird; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Wilcox, Aiden Wilcox, Kaleb Wilcox, Cole Roberts, and Parker Roberts; and sisters, Patricia (Paul) Czyzewski and Rose Marie (Denny) Kennelly.



The Funeral Mass for Cas will be Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4555 N. Haven Rd., Toledo, preceded by visitation at the church from 9-10 a.m.



Memorial donations may be given to the Zenobia Shriners, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



