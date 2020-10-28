Casper "Casey" Napierala
Casper "Casey" Napierala, 63, of Holland, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1956 to John and Josephine (Krolikowski) Napierala in Toledo. Casper worked as an installer for various companies in the Toledo area which included: City Sign, Gardner Sign, Little Dude and National Illumination Sign. Casey also worked for many farmers in area. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to everyone he met. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid Ohio State fan.
Casey was preceded in death by his parents; 7 siblings; and his beloved canine, Footster. He will be dearly missed by his siblings, Barbara Sulad, Stephen (Shirley) Napierala; Fran (Richard) Miller, Nancy Kramer, Jean (Karl) Wineland, Lillian (Patrick) Boyd and Lawrence (Chris) Napierala; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation with social distancing will be held on Wednesday from 4-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. where family and friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com
