Catherine Ann King
Catherine Ann King, 91, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 suddenly after a brief illness. She was born December 15, 1927 to Hubert Harvey Robedeau & Esther Myrtle McPhee. On June 17, 1950 she married William P. King Jr, just weeks short of their 69th wedding anniversary.
Survived by her husband William, 3 children; Patricia (King) West, Perry (Robin) King III and Michael King, 3 grandsons; Zachary (Alicia) West, Bill (Adrienne) King IV, Elliot (Julie) West, 6 great-grandchildren; Aiden & Eleanor West, Liam King V, Nathaniel, Samuel & David West, and preceded by; her parents, siblings Gerald Robedeau & Jeanne (Robedeau) Yeager, and daughter Peggy (King) Zellner.
She was active at Zoar Lutheran Church (taught Sunday school, circle, quilts & bowling).
A Memorial Service will be held at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 11 AM; a private family graveside ceremony at Ft Meigs will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to, Zoar Lutheran Church Light Bulb Fund, or a . Special thank you to: Todd, Barb & Jessica at Saint Clair Commons.
Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019