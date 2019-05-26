Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Zoar Lutheran Church
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Catherine Ann King


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Ann King Obituary
Catherine Ann King

Catherine Ann King, 91, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 suddenly after a brief illness. She was born December 15, 1927 to Hubert Harvey Robedeau & Esther Myrtle McPhee. On June 17, 1950 she married William P. King Jr, just weeks short of their 69th wedding anniversary.

Survived by her husband William, 3 children; Patricia (King) West, Perry (Robin) King III and Michael King, 3 grandsons; Zachary (Alicia) West, Bill (Adrienne) King IV, Elliot (Julie) West, 6 great-grandchildren; Aiden & Eleanor West, Liam King V, Nathaniel, Samuel & David West, and preceded by; her parents, siblings Gerald Robedeau & Jeanne (Robedeau) Yeager, and daughter Peggy (King) Zellner.

She was active at Zoar Lutheran Church (taught Sunday school, circle, quilts & bowling).

A Memorial Service will be held at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 11 AM; a private family graveside ceremony at Ft Meigs will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to, Zoar Lutheran Church Light Bulb Fund, or a . Special thank you to: Todd, Barb & Jessica at Saint Clair Commons.

Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019
