Catherine C. Doe



Catherine C. Doe, age 94, died peacefully in her sleep and went to be with Jesus, after saying goodbye to her devoted "family" of caregivers all evening, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Spring Meadows Extended Care Facility. She was born in Toledo on January 5, 1925, to Casimer and Mary (Kordas) Duszynski. Kate was a professional seamstress most of her life, making furniture slipcovers for local furniture stores including Treuhafts and Rumpf Interiors. She was a charter member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, and volunteered there, and for Mobile Meals, the Toledo Museum of Art, the Red Cross, and other organizations.



Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Doe, and daughter, Cathy Najarian.



Surviving are her children, Donald G. (Cecilia) Doe, Joanne (Thomas) Shumaker, Stephen (Ann) Doe, and Carolyn Doe; son-in-law Phil Najarian; sister Mary Golkiewicz; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Spring Meadows/Villa for their loving care for Kate for the past 8 years.



Visitation is on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH. (419-531-4424). The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery.



The family suggests memorial donations to the Crisis Pregnancy Center of Bryan, OH, the last place to which she donated on the day before she died, as she loved babies and was proudly pro-life.



www.wisniewskifuneral.net





Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019