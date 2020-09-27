Catherine Christine Carr
09/16/1997 - 09/17/2020
Catherine Christine Carr, ("C's or "Cat") 23, of Perrysburg, passed away September 17, 2020 at her home. She was born September 16, 1997 to William Michael Carr and Samla (Crocker) Todd. She loved animals, especially her two dogs and her rabbit. Catherine enjoyed drawing and the arts. Her drawings were very interesting and creative. Catherine was also very creative with her hair, make-up and nails. She had aspired to a career as a beautician until health issues forced her to give up this dream. Catherine loved children and worked as a nanny when her health allowed. She had currently taken on the role of a care-giver which she found rewarding.
Catherine is survived by her father, Michael (Cathy) Carr; mother, Samla Todd; brothers, Stephen and Will Carr; step-brothers, Dustin (Natalie) Sabo and Ryan (Allie) Sabo; nieces and nephews, Raegan, Sydney, Jack, Maisy, Rocky and Gabe Sabo; paternal grandmother, Jean Carr and Catherine's significant other, Rob Newhouse. She was preceded in death by her step-brother, Aaron Sabo and her grandparents, Bill Carr and George (Christine) Crocker.
Friends will be received Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where a memorial service will be held at Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11 a.m.. Inurnment will follow in New Belleville Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to Pit Crew of Lucas County. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
