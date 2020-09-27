Catherine E. "Kate" CothernLoving wife and mother, Catherine E. Cothern nee Boyer passed peacefully away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 91. Catherine or Kate as she was known was the wife of James L. Cothern to whom she was married to for 53 years.Kate was born on April 8, 1929 and was a foster daughter of Pearl and Ora Burkhart. She graduated from Libbey High School in 1947 and soon began working for Toledo Public Schools, where she worked for 47 years. During this time she became very active in the Local AFSCME union, becoming President at one point. After retirement Kate continued her activities with the retiree segment of AFSCME.In high school Kate was very involved with the Cora B. Vail Assembly of Rainbow Girls Becoming a Worthy Advisor. She became a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church in 1949. She very actively in the church membership joining the choir and Adult Christian League. She held various church council positions including that of President. She also participated in Habitat for Humanity.Kate enjoyed traveling to visit relatives and took pride in her independence. She was also an active member of the ZooLoos at the Toledo Zoo being recognized as a lifetime member.Kate is survived by her two daughters, Gail Cothern (Glen Nagasawa) and Ellen Hurst; her four grandchildren, Wesley Molina, Catherine Jackson (Trent), Benjamin Nagasawa and Edwin Nagasawa and her three step-grandchildren, Jeremy Hurst, Danielle Leu (Ben) and Christina Hurst. Also three great grandchildren, Isaiah, Evy and Manny Jackson.Kate will be sadly missed by her remaining family, friends and all who knew her.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Petri Lutheran Church, 3120 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo, Ohio. Memorials can be sent to St. Petri Lutheran Church or Hospice of North West Ohio. Arrangements by the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio