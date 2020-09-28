(News story) Catherine E. "Kate" Cothern, a longtime secretary in Toledo Public Schools who as a union leader in the 1970s helped greatly increase pay for her colleagues, died Aug. 31 at the Genacross Lutheran Services-Wolf Creek Campus in Holland. She was 91.



She died of congestive heart and kidney failure, daughter Gail Cothern said.



Mrs. Cothern worked for 47 years in TPS, at schools such as Jones Junior High and Beverly Elementary, and in the administrative building. She started soon after graduating from Libbey High School in 1947. She loved the community of schools, and particularly the students.



For years she held roles in the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees local that represents secretaries in the school district, her family said.



"She was just not a person who would sit back," Gail Cothern said of her mother. "She wanted to get involved with things."



She was president of the union in 1978 when secretaries joined teachers and other union school workers in a strike that lasted several weeks, said daughter Ellen Hurst. During the strike, the district's more than 70 schools remained open but attendance was negligible, according to an Associated Press report of the strike.



As a result of the strike, secretaries almost doubled their pay and won the right to accumulate personal days, a benefit teachers had before but secretaries did not, Ms. Hurst said.



She had other roles in the union, such as financial secretary, and after retirement became president of the union's retiree chapter. Mrs. Cothern also was heavily involved in her church, St. Petri Lutheran, and at one point served as president of the church council.



Born April 8, 1929, she was raised by foster parents Pearl and Ora Burkhart. As a child of the Depression who was raised by foster parents, she felt blessed for what she had in life, family said, and learned to give to others.



"If they ask for help, you help," Ms. Hurst said her mother taught her.



Mrs. Cothern married James L. Cothern on Nov. 11, 1950.



A strongly independent woman, Mrs. Cothern had her own checking account and car, and drove until she was 88, family said.



Mr. Cothern died in 2003.



She is survived by daughters Gail Cothern and Ellen Hurst, four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Petri Lutheran Church, 3120 S. Byrne Road. Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home is conducting the arrangements.



The family suggests tributes to the church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in The Blade on Sep. 28, 2020.