Catherine Elizabeth Odale Daniels Benton



June 20, 1941 - September 13, 2020



Catherine was born June 20, 1941 in Monroe, Georgia to the late Rev. Jessie and Rose (Carter) Daniels. Stepfather, the late Paul Baccus. She expired on Septermber 13, 2020 in Toledo, Ohio. Cat accepted Christ at a young age under the counsel of her father who was a Pastor at the Antioch Baptist Church. Catherine married the late Walter Benton many years ago in Spencer township Ohio. There were no offspring from their union. She was the oldest of six siblings and was preceded in death by brothers, Albert Charles (AC) Daniels and Alfonso Joe Baccus. She had a long and varied career and her most cherished job was van driver for the Head Start program in Toledo. She truly loved the little children.



Left to mourn her passing are brothers, Jessie Lewis, Paul Jr. (Bud);and sisters, Gussie Lee of Covington Ga. and Ruby Nell; Nephews, The late Juan Johnson, Stephen, Stephon, and Curtis (Brad); Nieces, The late Deanna Burnion, Kimberly, Kathlene, Carla, Brandy and Jessica. Cat had too many great and great great nieces and nephews to name. She treated all of them as if she was their other mother. She was very well loved by all of her family, many old friends and acquaintances.



The date for Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.





