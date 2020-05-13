Catherine Grant Huston
06/18/1937 - 05/07/2020
Catherine G. Huston, 82 earned her angel wings and went home to be with the Lord May 7, 2020 at SKLD, Perrysburg, OH. She was born June 18, 1937 in Toledo, OH to Robert and Susie (Davis) Murphy.
Catherine graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School. After graduation, she enrolled into Barber College in Detroit, Michigan, where she became Toledo's first Black female barber working for Poor Clark's and Powell's Barbershops. She later worked for Toledo Headstart as an Enrollment Coordinator/ Social worker for 22 years. Retiring in 2009, she worked for the Volunteers of America as a Case Manager for 22 years.
Catherine was a member of Third Baptist Church serving as a choir member; deaconess; and Sunday school superintendent. She cherished worshipping with her beloved church family while serving the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Robert and Susie Murphy; Brothers, Clifford, Robert, Tyrone; Sisters, Ophelia, Dorothy and Shirley; beloved son, Daniel Grant; and husband, Charles Huston.
Surviving are brother, James Edward (Daisy) Murphy; daughter, Sheila (Keith) Armstrong; grandchildren, Malani Armstrong, Jamal (Rebecca) Armstrong; great grandchildren, Jubilee and Jamal II; sisters and brother in laws, a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to mandated restrictions, funeral services will be privately held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. After we say our final goodbyes, the service will be available at www.NewcomerToledo.com, where you can leave a message for the family. Any donations can be made to Memory Lane Care Services, of Toledo Ohio in memory of Catherine Huston.
Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.