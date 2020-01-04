Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Catherine L. "Kitty" Ducy


1927 - 2020
Catherine L. "Kitty" Ducy Obituary
Catherine L. "Kitty" Ducy

Catherine L. "Kitty" Ducy, 92, a long time Sylvania, OH, resident passed away, Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Lakes of Sylvania. She was born September 22, 1927, in Clinton, MI, to parents Kenneth and Mary (Williams) Larzelere.

Kitty is survived by her daughters Mary (Paul) Wisnofske and Nancy (Dan) Nieman; son Terry (Debbie) Ducy; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister Elinor Reis; and brother Donald (Nancy) Larzelere. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Harry C. Ducy; daughter Linda Luchansky; and brothers Kenneth "Gene", Keith, and Charles Larzelere.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Sunday, January 5th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. where Funeral Services will be held Monday the 6th at 11:00 a.m. She will be entombed with Harry at Toledo Memorial Park.

Kitty's family would like to thank the staff of Lakes of Sylvania and Promedica Hospice for their loving care and support during this difficult time.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the Promedica Hospice.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 4, 2020
