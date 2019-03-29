Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 Main St
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5373 Main St
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5373 Main St
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Condon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Lois (Ross) Condon


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Lois (Ross) Condon Obituary
Catherine Lois (Ross) Condon

Catherine Lois Condon, age 65, died peacefully on March 25, 2019 in The Villages, FL after a short illness.

Cathy was born in Toledo, Ohio to Evelyn (DeHainaut) and Sidney Ross. She was a graduate of Sylvania High School and the University of Toledo. Cathy worked in the healthcare field (including St. Charles Hospital) for 42 years. Cathy married John M. Condon on September 22, 1979. They had two children, Mike and Jill.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, John; son, Mike (Tammy); daughter, Jill; sister, Nancy Kloss; brother, Mike (Sue); sisters-in-law, Carol DeMario (Craig Van Horsten) and Marcia Merando (Bob); brother-in-law, Marty; grandchildren, Lydia and Colleen, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, Ohio, on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4 pm until 8 pm. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St., Sylvania, Ohio on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10 am. Visitation begins at church at 9 am.

The family requests that any tributes in Cathy's memory be made to Catholic Charities USA (Hurricane Relief) or to a .

Condolences and memories may be share at www.ReebFuneralHome.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now