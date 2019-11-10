|
Catherine "Kitty" M. Arquette-Barnett
Catherine "Kitty" Barnett, age 68 passed away on October 28th at Lakes of Sylvania.
The daughter of Harold and Mary Ann [Shea] Arquette, Kitty was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 6, 1951.
She grew up in the Old West End, graduated from Rosary Cathedral Grade School, Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo. She was employed in the medical field for 27 years, 15 years with orthopedic surgeon, Gerald Sutherland, as office manager and assistant, followed by 12 years working as a medical transcriptionist for West Toledo Therapy, Drs. Sood and Vyas, Dr. T.H. Brown, Jr., and physicians at Independent Medical Evaluators in Perrysburg.
She enjoyed playing golf, tennis, softball and met her husband in a bowling league. She and Kenny Barnett were married in 1982. They took many trips to northern Michigan and south to Ft. Myers Beach Florida.
Kitty cared for Kenny for many years after he had a debilitating stroke in 1998, until she was diagnosed with cancer in 2011.
She was a past member of Bavarian Sports Club and the GAF Society, working many years at the annual German-American Festival.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mary Ann Arquette, her husband of 30 years, Kenny Barnett, and brother Jim Arquette.
She is survived by brothers, Bob [Mary] Arquette, John [Debbie] Arquette, sisters-in-law, Midge Arquette and Eveline Adams, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and uncle, Denny [Joan] Shea.
Family and friends may gather to celebrate Kitty's life at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5505 Secor Road Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, November 16th from 1:00 – 5:00, with a prayer service and eulogy beginning 4:00. Burial services will be private at Toledo Memorial Park.
If you would like to make a contribution in memory of Kitty, please consider Rosary Cathedral School, 2535 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43510.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2019